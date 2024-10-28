Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Cut to $80.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $59.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.22. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $75.09.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to purchase up to 10.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 40,903 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

