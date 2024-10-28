Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 12,318.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,977,000 after purchasing an additional 526,608 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the third quarter worth $7,165,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Co. acquired a new position in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth $3,152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at $86,610,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 1,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $222,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,469.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 721,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,610,600. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,049,994. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $116.04 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.13 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of -41.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.68.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Argus started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Snowflake from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.74.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

