Softcat’s (SCT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.23) target price on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Softcat to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,950 ($25.32) to GBX 1,490 ($19.35) in a report on Friday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,442.50 ($18.73).
Softcat Stock Performance
Softcat Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a GBX 39 ($0.51) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $8.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,642.86%.
About Softcat
Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
