Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) versus Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Financial Analysis

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Pinterest and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest 5.75% 6.94% 5.93% Sound Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Sound Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $3.34 billion 6.62 -$35.61 million $0.21 154.05 Sound Group $316.83 million 0.03 $12.54 million $0.99 1.88

Risk & Volatility

Sound Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinterest. Sound Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pinterest, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pinterest has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Pinterest and Sound Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 8 22 0 2.73 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinterest currently has a consensus target price of $43.32, suggesting a potential upside of 33.91%. Given Pinterest’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Sound Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.8% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Pinterest shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pinterest beats Sound Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

