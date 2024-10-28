South Bow (NYSE:SOBO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SOBO. Cibc World Mkts raised South Bow to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
South Bow Stock Down 2.8 %
About South Bow
South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.
