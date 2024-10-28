S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $351,774,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 352.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,669,000 after acquiring an additional 360,909 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,526,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 13.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after purchasing an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 5.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,464,951,000 after purchasing an additional 291,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total value of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on S&P Global

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $490.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $513.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $471.14. The company has a market cap of $153.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.18. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $340.49 and a 12-month high of $533.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.50%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.