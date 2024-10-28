Get alerts:

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) recently disclosed the outcomes of its special meeting of stockholders held on October 25, 2024. At the Special Meeting, stockholders voted on proposals related to the Agreement and Plan of Merger. The Corporation’s stockholders voted on three key proposals detailed in the definitive proxy statement dated October 2, 2024.

The Merger Proposal, which involved the adoption and approval of the Merger Agreement and related transactions, including the Merger, received overwhelming support. The proposal had 11,891,675 shares voted for and 12,498 shares voted against, with 1,174 abstentions and no broker non-votes.

Furthermore, the Adjournment Proposal, targeted at adjourning the Special Meeting if needed to gather additional proxies due to insufficient votes for the Merger Agreement, was also approved. The adjournment had 11,276,713 shares voted for, 34,161 shares voted against, and 594,473 abstentions.

In addition to these proposals, the Compensation Proposal, which entailed the non-binding, advisory approval of certain compensations for the Company’s executives in association with the Merger, was also approved. The Compensation Proposal received 11,019,540 shares voted for, 114,635 shares voted against, and 771,172 abstentions.

In view of the ratification of the Merger Proposal, the Adjournment Proposal became unnecessary and was not addressed during the Special Meeting.

On the date of the meeting, October 25, 2024, SPAR Group, Inc. disseminated a press release highlighting the results of the Special Meeting. The detailed results and proceedings of the meeting can be accessed through the press release issued by the Corporation.

This news follows the Corporation’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and its listing of common stock on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “SGRP.” For further details and access to related information, interested parties can refer to the press release displayed as Exhibit 99.1 in the report filed by the Corporation.

The SEC filing by SPAR Group, Inc. portrays a glimpse into the Corporation’s ongoing activities and strategic decisions as it moves forward with its proposed Merger Agreement and related transactions.

This current report on Form 8-K is essential for investors and stakeholders seeking insights into the developments and decisions shaping SPAR Group, Inc.’s future trajectory and corporate structure.

