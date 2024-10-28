SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Stock Position Increased by NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1,259.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $180,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $79.50 on Monday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $59.67 and a 52 week high of $81.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.60.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

