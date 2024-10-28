SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the second quarter worth $149,000.
SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of SPYX stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $48.14.
About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF
The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.
