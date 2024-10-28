Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 4,707.50 ($61.12).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Spectris to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,520 ($45.70) to GBX 3,920 ($50.90) in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.30) price target on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital raised shares of Spectris to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 4,435 ($57.58) to GBX 4,190 ($54.40) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

Spectris Stock Performance

In other Spectris news, insider Mark Williamson bought 706 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,832 ($36.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,993.92 ($25,959.39). Insiders bought a total of 716 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

LON SXS opened at GBX 2,554.08 ($33.16) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,733.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,976.83. The company has a market cap of £2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 953.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. Spectris has a 1-year low of GBX 2,486 ($32.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,861 ($50.13).

Spectris Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 26.60 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,022.39%.

About Spectris

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

