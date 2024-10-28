Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Sprouts Farmers Market to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.5 %

SFM stock opened at $119.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $120.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

Insider Activity

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $104,625.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $104,625.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,513.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $642,310.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,718,959.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,142 shares of company stock worth $12,401,112. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

