Stantec (NYSE:STN) Research Coverage Started at Scotiabank

Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Get Stantec alerts:

Separately, Raymond James lowered Stantec from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STN

Stantec Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE STN opened at $81.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $59.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Stantec had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stantec by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Stantec by 15.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,176,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,177,000 after buying an additional 415,993 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Stantec by 175.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,266,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,850,000 after buying an additional 806,869 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Stantec by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 940,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,860,000 after buying an additional 93,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Stantec by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 913,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,897,000 after acquiring an additional 422,538 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.