Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the September 30th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Performance

Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $19.35 on Monday. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $352.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.47%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.94%.

Institutional Trading of Star Bulk Carriers

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,052,262 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,034,000 after purchasing an additional 442,860 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 101.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,791,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $43,675,000 after buying an additional 903,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,746,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,569,000 after buying an additional 358,870 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 335.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,221,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after buying an additional 940,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,025,802 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,009,000 after acquiring an additional 233,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

