Stifel Canada Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ATS

ATS Co. (TSE:ATS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of ATS in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst J. Keywood now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for ATS’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share.

ATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of ATS from C$59.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ATS from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.57.

ATS Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ATS stock opened at C$42.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$38.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.62. ATS has a 12 month low of C$33.47 and a 12 month high of C$60.01.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.19 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

About ATS

(Get Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

