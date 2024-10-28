Stifel Canada Has Positive Forecast for TSE:ATD Q3 Earnings

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Free Report) – Stifel Canada raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Canada analyst M. Landry now expects that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.73 billion. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 19.72%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$89.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$83.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$88.17.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Price Performance

ATD stock opened at C$71.43 on Monday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$71.31 and a 1 year high of C$87.27. The company has a market cap of C$67.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$75.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

