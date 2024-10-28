StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Up 0.0 %
ARTW opened at $1.61 on Friday. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.73.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Art’s-Way Manufacturing
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.