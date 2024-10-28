StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance
Shares of APWC opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average is $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.73.
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.