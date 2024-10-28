StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDU opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.73. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $30.52.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

