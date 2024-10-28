StockNews.com Downgrades Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) to Hold

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JCI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.43.

NYSE:JCI opened at $76.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 6.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,239. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

