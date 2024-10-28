StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.75.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $142.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Arch Resources has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arch Resources will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total value of $36,621.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 336 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

