StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a "buy" rating on the restaurant operator's stock.

NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $11.37 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $40.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company's stock.

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

