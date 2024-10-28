StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $11.37 on Friday. Ark Restaurants has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $40.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.21.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.14%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.