StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Get SemiLEDs alerts:

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

SemiLEDs stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. SemiLEDs has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.01.

SemiLEDs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packs and sells its LED chips.

Receive News & Ratings for SemiLEDs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SemiLEDs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.