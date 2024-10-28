StockNews.com Lowers Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.27. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 6.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 112,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $991,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Equity Commonwealth by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 66,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 33,542 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $976,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

