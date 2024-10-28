StockNews.com Lowers International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

IBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $214.67 on Friday. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $215.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 5.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10.6% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 60.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

