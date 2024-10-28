StockNews.com Lowers The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) to Sell

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

The9 Price Performance

Shares of NCTY stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The9 has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.

About The9

The9 Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining business in China, Eastern Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004. The9 Limited was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China.

