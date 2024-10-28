StockNews.com Lowers The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) to Sell

The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
The9 Price Performance
Shares of NCTY stock opened at $8.36 on Friday. The9 has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.48.
About The9
