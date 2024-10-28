StockNews.com Upgrades Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) to “Strong-Buy”

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Shares of AVNS opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.91. Avanos Medical has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $25.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.47.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
