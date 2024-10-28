Get alerts:

On October 25, 2024, Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDIG) revealed in an 8-K filing that Matthew Smith, the company’s Chief Financial Officer, will be resigning from his role effective November 15, 2024. This decision comes following the filing of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the third quarter of 2024. Mr. Smith will also be stepping down from his position on the Company’s Board of Directors.

The announcement clarified that Mr. Smith’s resignation was not influenced by any disagreements with the Company on matters related to its operations, policies, or accounting principles. Post his departure, Stronghold Digital Mining plans to engage Mr. Smith as a consultant to aid in the transition of his responsibilities for a certain period.

Interestingly, the Company has decided not to fill the vacancy on the Board that will arise after Mr. Smith’s resignation becomes effective. Acknowledging Mr. Smith’s three-year contributions to the company, Stronghold expressed gratitude for his service.

A press release documenting the management and Board of Director changes is attached to the filing as Exhibit 99.1. It’s important to note that the information furnished in this report shall not be considered “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 without a specific reference. Moreover, the Company underscores the importance of forward-looking statements and highlights the associated risks and uncertainties.

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining entity with a focus on environmentally advantageous operations. The company operates its miners at the Scrubgrass Plant and Panther Creek Plant, both low-cost, eco-friendly coal refuse power generation facilities located in Pennsylvania.

