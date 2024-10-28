Susquehanna Trims RPC (NYSE:RES) Target Price to $6.00

RPC (NYSE:RES – Free Report) had its target price cut by Susquehanna from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on RPC from $6.75 to $5.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of RES opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.55. RPC has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $8.60.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). RPC had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $337.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that RPC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

RPC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. RPC’s payout ratio is 22.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RES. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RPC by 540.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 256.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPC in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RPC by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Articles

