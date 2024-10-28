T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,778 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 6.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,751,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $837,032,000 after purchasing an additional 303,582 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at about $48,966,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 26.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,233,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $201,392,000 after buying an additional 260,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $226.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.58. The stock has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.42 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 32.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total transaction of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Wolfe Nelson sold 42,769 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $9,249,223.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,380,222.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on TMUS

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.