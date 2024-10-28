T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Oppenheimer

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS opened at $226.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $206.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US has a 12-month low of $138.42 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $20.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.58%.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 9,586 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.96, for a total value of $1,888,058.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,940,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,258,392.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Freier sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $1,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,577,154.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 349,261 shares of company stock valued at $69,411,130 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T-Mobile US

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,494 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 13.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 18,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.2% during the third quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 6,686 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 17.4% during the third quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

