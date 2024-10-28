Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Short Interest Update

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the September 30th total of 42,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of TLPH stock opened at $0.97 on Monday. Talphera has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.32.

Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Talphera will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Talphera stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,992,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC owned 11.73% of Talphera as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

