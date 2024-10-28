Tanger (NYSE:SKT) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Compass Point

Tanger (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Compass Point from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Get Tanger alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Tanger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKT

Tanger Trading Down 2.1 %

Tanger Dividend Announcement

Tanger stock opened at $33.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08. Tanger has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Tanger’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tanger

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger by 1,412.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Tanger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Tanger by 44.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Tanger by 418.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger

(Get Free Report)

Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger’s portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.