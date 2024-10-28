Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on TMHC. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $68.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1-year low of $37.23 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.96.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taylor Morrison Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 263.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

About Taylor Morrison Home

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.