TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on TC Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TC Energy in a report on Saturday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TC Energy

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.56. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $30.61 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.29. TC Energy had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.39%.

Institutional Trading of TC Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRP. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 72.0% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.