Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Telekom Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:MYTEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Stock Performance

MYTEF opened at $1.64 on Monday. Telekom Malaysia Berhad has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $1.25.

Telekom Malaysia Berhad Company Profile

Telekom Malaysia Berhad engages in the establishment, maintenance, and provision of telecommunications and related services in Malaysia and internationally. The company offers fixed telephony and broadband, mobility, Wi-Fi, content, cloud, data centre, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, and smart services.

