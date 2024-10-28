Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TENX. William Blair began coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Leerink Partners began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenax Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance

TENX opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $61.20.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

