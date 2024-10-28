Teradata (TDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Teradata has set its Q3 guidance at $0.54-0.58 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $2.20-2.26 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 114.57% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Teradata to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.14, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Teradata has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $49.44.

In related news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Hillary Ashton sold 14,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total transaction of $411,903.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,646.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $156,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,315.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Teradata in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

