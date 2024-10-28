Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $125.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $269.19 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00. The firm has a market cap of $858.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.67, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.