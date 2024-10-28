Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 1,681.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 555.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 24,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $423,263.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,285. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 1.9 %

TEVA opened at $17.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $19.08.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 39.66% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.