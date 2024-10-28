The Baldwin Insurance Group (BWIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect The Baldwin Insurance Group to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $339.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.95 million. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Baldwin Insurance Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BWIN opened at $50.24 on Monday. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of -54.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lowry Baldwin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $2,337,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel Galbraith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,285 shares in the company, valued at $291,184.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,616 shares of company stock valued at $21,947,676 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.14% of the company’s stock.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

