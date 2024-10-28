The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 289.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682,970 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,558,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9,626.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,026,092 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $186,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,542 shares during the period. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 15,039.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 967,383 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $176,073,000 after acquiring an additional 960,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:BA opened at $155.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.68 and its 200-day moving average is $171.64. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $146.02 and a 12 month high of $267.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.