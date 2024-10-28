The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $12,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 240.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,993,000 after buying an additional 11,782 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $316.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.50. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $253.95 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $348.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.73.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $392.79.

In related news, Director William J. Delaney III sold 2,691 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $922,151.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,264.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

