The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $250.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Up 3.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $269.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $858.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.67, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $230.53 and its 200 day moving average is $207.92. Tesla has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $271.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $26,258,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Tesla by 60.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 263.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.