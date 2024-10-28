The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Price Target to $6.50

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.50 to $6.50 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Vacasa from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Vacasa Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSA opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. Vacasa has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.57.

Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by $1.35. Vacasa had a negative net margin of 36.09% and a positive return on equity of 174.62%. The firm had revenue of $248.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Vacasa will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vacasa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vacasa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Harrell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vacasa in the second quarter worth $218,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Vacasa by 23.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vacasa by 41.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vacasa

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and its Guest App. Vacasa, Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

