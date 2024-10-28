The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Target Price to $72.00

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Thursday morning. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Western Digital from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Western Digital from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WDC

Western Digital Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of WDC opened at $69.45 on Thursday. Western Digital has a 1-year low of $35.62 and a 1-year high of $81.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.67.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.23. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.97) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,098.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 12,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $693,871.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,098.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Goeckeler sold 75,000 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $5,274,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 896,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,051,021.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,955 shares of company stock worth $6,327,560 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 434.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Western Digital by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 9,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1,637.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Western Digital by 2.0% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 119,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 87,967 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.