The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 50.3% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management grew its stake in Home Depot by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 60,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $23,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $398.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $421.56.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.57%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.