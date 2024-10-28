The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $113,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.00.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $398.91 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $389.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.57%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

