Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Short Interest Down 44.4% in October

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WISE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the second quarter valued at $616,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after purchasing an additional 23,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the third quarter valued at $746,000.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ WISE opened at $30.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 million, a PE ratio of 42.40 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day moving average is $28.43. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

About Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

