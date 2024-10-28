Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Price Target Cut to $622.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Robert W. Baird from $632.00 to $622.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $656.00 to $686.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO stock opened at $554.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $605.12 and a 200 day moving average of $584.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1 year low of $420.21 and a 1 year high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.21, for a total transaction of $6,172,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,420,473.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Thermo Fisher Scientific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 252.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,387 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $349,000. KRS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.3% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.