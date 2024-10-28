Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $272.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $272.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $282.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.33. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 50.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,249.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.0% in the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the third quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 19.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

